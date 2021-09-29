The 2021 Man High School Homecoming Court, as pictured, standing in front, is Jenna Mitchell, junior attendant; candidates for Miss Man High: Ashlee Tomblin, Keona Acord and Kirsten Ellis; and Cassidy Walls, junior attendant. Standing, from left in back, is Brooklyn Davis, freshman attendant; Allison Hicks, sophomore attendant; Erik Cochrane, Mr. Man High; Audrianna Conn, sophomore attendant; and Macie Mullins, freshman attendant. The Man High School Homecoming Parade will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, and the Hillbillies Football Team will play their Homecoming game against the Buffalo Bison at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the George A. Queen Memorial Field.
The 2021 Man High School Homecoming Court, as pictured, standing in front, is Jenna Mitchell, junior attendant; candidates for Miss Man High: Ashlee Tomblin, Keona Acord and Kirsten Ellis; and Cassidy Walls, junior attendant. Standing, from left in back, is Brooklyn Davis, freshman attendant; Allison Hicks, sophomore attendant; Erik Cochrane, Mr. Man High; Audrianna Conn, sophomore attendant; and Macie Mullins, freshman attendant. The Man High School Homecoming Parade will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, and the Hillbillies Football Team will play their Homecoming game against the Buffalo Bison at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the George A. Queen Memorial Field.