CHARLESTON — The 2021 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order. The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways or in Operation Wildflower beds. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
The photographer winners in this year’s calendar include:
January: Sandra Miller
February: Janna Vaught
March: Karl Boone
April: Alan Tucker
May: Ed Rehbein
June: Josie Hill
July: Hailee Poling
August: Angie Bolen
September: Casey Conaway
October: Jacque Jones
November/Cover Winner: Carletta Johnston
December: Val Carnell
To order a calendar, visit https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, call 1-800-322-5530, or email dep.aah@wv.gov.
If you call and get voicemail, leave a message with your name and mailing address and you will be put on the order list.
Requests are limited to one calendar per household. West Virginia residents receive priority.