Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The 2022 general election is less than one week away, and voters in Logan County will have the chance to cast their ballot in several key races this election cycle including two House of Delegates seats, State Senate, and county commission.

In the local race for the county commission seat currently occupied by outgoing commissioner Danny Ellis, Logan County citizens will have the choice between former longtime Man High School environmental science teacher Billy Jack Dickerson (R) or Man resident and coal miner Bill Copley (D). Either way the race goes, the winner will be the first person from the Man area to serve on the commission since 1988.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you