The 2022 general election is less than one week away, and voters in Logan County will have the chance to cast their ballot in several key races this election cycle including two House of Delegates seats, State Senate, and county commission.
In the local race for the county commission seat currently occupied by outgoing commissioner Danny Ellis, Logan County citizens will have the choice between former longtime Man High School environmental science teacher Billy Jack Dickerson (R) or Man resident and coal miner Bill Copley (D). Either way the race goes, the winner will be the first person from the Man area to serve on the commission since 1988.
Copley was not the original Democratic nominee. He was defeated by Ralph Rodighero in the primary election, but he ended up becoming the party’s nominee when he was appointed by the county Democrat Executive Committee upon Rodighero’s sudden exit from the race in August.
The 2022 election for county commissioner will be the first since the county’s magisterial district lines were redrawn last year. The lines were also redrawn for the state races, as Logan County citizens will now vote for candidates in District 31 and 33 of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
In the District 31 race, which includes northern Logan County alongside southwestern Lincoln County and western Boone County, voters in those areas will have the choice between incumbent Margitta Mazzocchi (R) and former Natural Resource Commission member and Vietnam veteran Kenneth “Kenny” Wilson (D). Both candidates reside in the Chapmanville area.
In the District 33 race, which includes southern Logan County, voters can pick between incumbent Jordan Bridges (R), a coal miner by trade, and Sarah Ann resident George Howes (D), a retired Logan County Board of Education employee.
Another notable state race is the election for 7th Senatorial District, which includes Logan County, Boone County, and southern Kanawha County. Voters in Logan County will have the chance to decide between incumbent Dr. Ron Stollings (D-Boone), a Madison area physician who has served in the seat since 2006, or Mike Stuart (R) of Alum Creek, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia under former President Donald Trump.
The county’s excess levy for public education will also be on the ballot. It was last approved by voters in February 2019 with nearly 90% of the vote.
Voters in Logan County still have a chance to cast their ballot early. Early voting is being held inside the Logan County Commission’s office building at 325 Stratton St. in downtown Logan from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. until this Friday. The last day of early voting will be Saturday and it will held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. that day.