HUNTINGTON— Community members were able to help combat food insecurity by purchasing bowls made by Marshall University students and other local individuals during the 20th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event on Friday in Huntington.

About 900 bowls had been produced for the 20th annual Empty Bowls event on Friday at the Pullman Square gazebo, said Frederick Bartolovic, professor of art and ceramics area coordinator at Marshall University’s School of Art and Design.

