MADISON — The committee for the 28th annual West Virginia Coal Festival in downtown Madison has released the entertainment schedule for the event, which will run from Tuesday-Saturday, June 14-18.
President Delores Cook said that, on the heels of a great turnout for the 2021 event, organizers are confident that the success could be repeated.
“Despite the financial constraints we’ve faced, we feel that we have put together a very strong West Virginia Coal Festival for 2022,” said Cook. “As always, it is our volunteers and continued financial supporters who make the event happen. We want to thank them all for their support because it couldn’t happen without them.”
United Bank will sponsor the gospel concert series from 7 until 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, on the performance stage off of Main Street.
The Lincoln County Cloggers will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16. The Blame will perform at 8 p.m., and Kentucky blues-influenced rock act Sean Whiting and the Big Badness will headline at 9:30 p.m.
On Friday night, Billy Joel tribute act 52nd Street will hit the stage at 8 p.m. followed by Elton John tribute act Captain Fantastic at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday night will feature Troy Calois and Band followed by the ‘80s rock tribute band Hair Supply at 8 p.m. The headliner is Beach Boys tribute act Sail On at 9:30 p.m.
Prior to the festival, the pageant will be held at 11 a.m. June 4 at the Madison Civic Center.
Cook said she wants to thank everyone for their patience this year as the parade route (see below) has slightly changed because of ongoing bridge repairs in Madison.
Schedule of West Virginia Coal Festival events:
Tuesday, June 14: The West Virginia Coal Museum will be open 2-5 p.m., carnival will open at 6:30 p.m., Opening cer
- emony will take place at Boone County Courthouse lawn at 7 p.m., Karaoke on Main Street will run from 8-10 p.m. Stephens Auto Center will sponsor the Miner’s Memorial display.
Wednesday, June 15:
- The West Virginia Coal Museum will be open all day, Miner’s Memorial display will be open all day and the carnival will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16:
- The West Virginia Coal Museum will be open 2-8 p.m. and the Miner’s Memorial display will be open all day and the carnival will begin at 6:30 p.m. VFW Post 5578 will hold a Flag Raising and National Anthem at 7:55 p.m.
Friday, June 17:
- The West Virginia Coal Museum will be open from 2-8 p.m. with the Miner’s Memorial display open all day. The Carnival will begin at 6:30 p.m. VFW Post 5578 will hold a Flag Raising and National Anthem at 7:55 p.m.
Saturday, June 18: The West Virginia Coal Museum will be open from 3-8 p.m., the Miner’s Memorial display will be open all day and the Grand Parade will take place at 2 p.m., beginning at Scott High and running down the Veter
- an’s Bypass to the parking lot at the Dollar Tree and the U.S. Post Office. The Grand Marshal for the parade is Jimbo Clendenin, the Parade Marshal is Gordon Eversole and the Boone County Native is Sue Ann Zickefoose. VFW Post 5578 will hold a Flag Raising and National Anthem at 7:55 p.m. The firework display will begin at 11 p.m. and will be launched this year from upper Madison City Park.