KISTLER — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a fire that destroyed an apartment building in Kistler early Tuesday morning, according to West Virginia fire marshals.
The blaze is reported to have happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning along Buffalo Creek Road in the Kistler area. A 3-year-old boy is said to have died in the fire, and a woman also suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The woman’s condition is currently unknown.
The apartment building is considered to be a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.