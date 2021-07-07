LOGAN — Thirty businesses within Logan’s city limits were awarded $1,000 checks from the city’s federal CARES Act funding on Thursday, July 1.
The idea to award checks to city businesses has been discussed by city leaders at nearly every council meeting since the $2.2 trillion CARES Act was signed into law by former President Donald Trump in March 2020. Initially, the plan was to provide the relief to 20 businesses that operate within Logan city limits, but the goal was later increased to 30.
The initiative is just one of several ways Logan has spent, and continues to spend, money from the federal stimulus package over the past year. Along with other municipalities and government agencies, Logan has still not yet received money from the second federal stimulus package, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by current President Joe Biden in March.
In order to receive one of the $1,000 checks, a city business had to complete an application. The 30 selected were awarded their checks during a ceremony inside the Coalfield Jamboree on the second night of the West Virginia Freedom Festival on Thursday, July 1.
“City council, myself and (City Clerk Amber Miller-Belcher) wanted to try to help our local independently owned businesspeople,” said Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti. “They’ve all struggled through this, too, and we wanted to try to give back to each of them to try to, at least, let them know that we appreciate that they hung in there, too, and make them feel like they’re part of us. Some of these businesses that received these $1,000 checks, some of them opened up last year during the pandemic, and they’re still here. All of them’s still here, and they all survived it, and they’re all thriving still yet. It’s just a great honor that we were able to do this with some of the CARES funding that we received, and I know they all really appreciated it, too.”
Recipients were:
- Four Seasons Country Store
- Thairapy Salon
- Logan Pro Counseling
- Cottage Flower Shop
- Rick’s Auto
- SAKs Jewelers
- B&B Loans
- A Boutique
- Brick’s Cuts Barbershop
- Vogue Beauty Salon
- Just-Us Consignment & Furniture
- Hot Cup
- Apex Printing Solutions
- Don Browning’s Jewelers
- Straight Cash Cuts
- Brenda’s Variety Store and More
- Gold Town Jewelers
- Dan and Dave’s Sporting Goods
- Logan Nail
- Chopper’s Barbershop
- McCormick’s
- Chief’s Roadhouse
- Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
- El Torito Mexican Restaurant
- Southern Charms Delightful Wears
- 317 The Steak House
- China Fortune
- Chirico’s
- Flip & Twist Gymnastics
- Near-Me Furniture