LOGAN — Disturbing details have emerged in a case involving sexual relations between a 46-year-old man from Logan County and a 15-year-old girl.
Timothy Burgess, 46, of Logan, was arraigned on a hefty $100,000 full cash-only bond by Logan County Magistrate Dwight Williamson on April 28 following a forensic interview of a 15-year-old girl in which she reportedly outlined their relationship.
According to a criminal complaint, the interview happened at the Logan County Child Advocacy Center on Jan. 8. The girl began the interview by stating that Burgess had began texting her and said he liked her, and that she would stay with Burgess’ daughter, who is 14 years old.
The girl reportedly said that she would stay in Burgess’ bedroom, and that he would send her nude photos of himself and would ask her to take photos of herself. She further advised that Burgess would touch her in various private areas of her body with her clothes both on and off.
The girl said she and Burgess had sex twice — once in August 2019 and once in November. She said the first encounter happened in Burgess’ bedroom.
Police obtained consent to search the girl’s two Facebook accounts. In the instant messages dated between July 31, 2019, and Nov. 16, 2019, Burgess reportedly admitted to having sex with the girl on one occasion, as well as another sexual act.
According to police, Burgess went into very thorough detail about the sexual things he wanted to do with the girl in messages with her, and admitted to her that he knew it was wrong for a man his age to be in love with a 15-year-old girl. He reportedly told the girl repeatedly that she was “very mature for her age.”
Police also say that Burgess would threaten juvenile boys who attempted to talk to the girl or those who had been in a previous relationship with her. At one point, Burgess even convinced the girl that he is going to marry her “in three years,” which she agreed to, and the two discussed how many children they were going to have.
In the messages, Burgess would reportedly call the girl “momma” and she would call him “daddy,” and they would also tell each other “I love you.”
The complaint says Burgess would use his 14-year-old daughter to get permission for the girl to stay over at his house. Burgess reportedly admitted in the chat messages that his daughter knew about the relationship and was not happy about it.
Police say the messages also showed that the girl, along with Burgess, would admit with each other that they were dating, how many months they were supposedly together, and that they knew they had to keep it a secret.
Burgess has been charged with sexual assault in the third degree. He is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.