Logan County currently has 149 active cases of COVID-19, with 15 hospitalized and one newly reported death, according to the Logan County Health Department.
Those numbers are as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. According to Steve Browning, administrator of the county health department, the county’s latest reported death, a 41-year-old man, occurred in October but was just reported Tuesday as a COVID-19-related death.
The LCHD reported 48 new cases in just one day from Monday, slightly more than double the 23 new cases recorded from Friday to Monday over the weekend. Overall, the county has recorded 6,509 total cases since the pandemic began, with 6,214 considered “recovered.”
Logan County was orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s COVID-19 county alert map as of its latest update at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Every surrounding county aside from Lincoln is currently red.
The positivity rate is 7.62%.
The 41-50 age group remains the most affected in Logan County this week, making up 19.42% of all infections. Coming in second were those ages 31-40, making up 15.53%. Those ages 71 and older, which is generally considered to be of the highest risk, made up only 4.85% of infections, which was second lowest to children ages 0-4, who only made up 2.91%.
Women outnumbered men 53%-47%.
In vaccines, 62.6% of Logan County’s population has received one or more dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is slightly more than the state overall percentage of 60.6%.
In West Virginia overall, there were 8,604 active cases in the state as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the daily percent positivity rate shot up to 14.19% this week. The state has recorded 5,288 COVID-19-related deaths, 28 of which were new.