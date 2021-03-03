MAN — The 49th anniversary of the Buffalo Creek flood — which left thousands homeless and 125 dead on Feb. 26, 1972 — was remembered Friday at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library in South Man, as well as a wreath laying by Gov. Jim Justice.
The governor was visiting the area Friday morning to kick off the spring trout stocking season. At the roadside park near Kistler, he was accompanied by West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward and several members of the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association.
Other local leaders were also present, including the three members of the Logan County Commission, Man Mayor Jim Blevins and Chapmanville Mayor Joel McNeely.
Following brief remarks, Justice walked down to the creekside and dumped two buckets full of trout into the water.
Afterward, the assembled crowd traveled up the road to the Buffalo Creek Memorial monument at Kistler, where Justice and Elizabeth Tackett placed an honorary wreath on the memorial to mark 49 years since the flood. The wreath was presented by the Man Lions Club.
“Let me just say this, so many times being the governor, you get to be really honored and you get to be humbled,” Justice said. “I remember it like it was yesterday — not like I’m sure you do — but what an honor for me to be here with you today and please, let’s don’t ever forget. That’s the bottom line here. We don’t ever forget. We don’t ever let all these peoples’ loved ones become alone. That’s the biggest thing we’ve got to do.”
At noon, several flood survivors gathered at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library in South Man to share their stories and reflect how the devastating event still affects them.
Tackett, now retired, began holding the informal event in approximately 2007 after she became director of the library. She continues to offer the event each year so survivors can gather.
As customary each year, the assembled group passed around a book and read aloud the names of the 125 people who perished in the flood.
Just 16 years old at the time, Janet Waugh Belcher grew emotional as she recalled losing her father, three brothers and two sisters to the flood.
“You know, I grew up quick,” said Belcher, who now lives in Madison. “At 16, I felt like my childhood had just vanished, but I went three years watching my mom grieve for her children. You know, she’s gone now, but she never forgot it. She always grieved, even though she kept it to herself. She never showed anybody how she hurt, but I look back 49 years ago and I think, ‘What would my brothers and sisters be now? What would their path have been had they survived?’ But, God had other plans.”
Now 65, Belcher said she does not share her story with many people because the wounds remain deep, even nearly half a century later.
“I just want to say, for everybody that lived on Buffalo Creek, I know your pain,” Belcher said. “I never forgot that pain — that pain is still here. I don’t share my story with a whole lot of people. People I work with don’t know my history.”
Barbara Brunty brought the boots she was wearing on the day of the flood and for many days thereafter.
Timothy Hall read a letter he wrote for The Logan Banner on the flood’s 34th anniversary in 2006. A former resident of Lundale who was 14 at the time, Hall recalled the story of his parents cleaning the old Saunders church the evening before the flood, and the church subsequently being one of the first structures to be destroyed.
Hall recalled many residents not taking the threat of flooding seriously at the time because of so many previous threats that proved to be nothing. He grew animated as he described in detail the sight of debris and dirt rushing down the creek.
“For years after this, my sister Linda, who was 12 at the time, felt guilt for not calling her best friend, April White, my sister’s little blonde-haired friend that drowned that morning,” Hall read. “As mom and granny talked about the chances of anything happening, the electricity went off. We then heard a large roar, and my sister screamed, ‘Here it comes!’. We looked and now the previously low creek was filled with lumber, at least 10 feet high, above the banks and roadway. It was roaring past our house very fast; it was going, it looked like, 30 miles an hour — lumber at 15 to 20 feet high — as far up the road and as far down as you can see. It was all the houses it destroyed before it got to us going past down the creek.”
Hall and his family headed for the hills to escape floodwaters. He spoke about the subsequent process of finding temporary housing in a FEMA trailer and receiving financial compensation through the series of controversial lawsuits that came after. Hall said his family was awarded $18,000, which is today’s equivalent of approximately $112,643.
“I love the friends I lost, I love the house I grew up in, I love the church I was saved in and the members I will never see again,” Hall said, “and I dearly love my community, all of it gone in an instant. Although I was one of the lucky ones whose entire family survived, I spent far too many years hurting and wishing things were the way they used to be, and that’s still true.”
Hall’s brother, Randall, spoke about how the flood still takes a daily toll on him.
“We’ve all lost a life,” Randall Hall said. “We’ve all lost our lives in some way. You know, to this day, I’ve spent many a days having anxiety situations come up, and I can trace it all back to that one fateful Saturday morning, but it won’t go away. I guess it’ll always stay there until the day I die.”
Timothy Hall said his brother would have seizures at times when hard rains would fall onto their FEMA trailer. He attributed the reaction to post-traumatic stress disorder, which he said was referred to as “Buffalo Creek Syndrome” at the time.
Gertie Moore, 80, choked back tears as she recalled having a conversation with fellow school bus driver Gene Trent, who was among the 125 dead. She said they both downplayed the threat of flooding, saying they both felt the space between the mountains would lower the risk.
“Gene Trent, he was the last one found, and he and I talked several times in the morning coming back between runs, and we talked about if that dam broke, it would just spread out where the mountains was so wide in between, that it wouldn’t do any damage,” Moore added. “I’ve thought a many a time that our conversation didn’t make a difference because his family didn’t get out. It’s something you’ll carry with you all your life.”
Trent was 26 years old when he died in the flood.
The flood happened on a Saturday morning. Up to 5,000 people lived in the 17 communities along Buffalo Creek at the time, and many to this day say that it’s only a stroke of luck that the flood didn’t happen on a school day when hundreds more could have died.
“Had it been a school day, it would have took all of our young’uns,” Moore said.