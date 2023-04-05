Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230405-log-cemetery.jpg
Buy Now

The entrance to the historic Hatfield Cemetery at Sarah Ann, as pictured in May 2021.

 Dylan Vidovich | Logan Banner

SARAH ANN — Logan County has been awarded $500,000 from a grant program for the construction of parking area, walk bridge, and walking trail at the historic Hatfield Cemetery at Sarah Ann.

The grant award is one of 38 provided through the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program, which is administered by the State Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. The 38 grant awards total $9,734,552.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you