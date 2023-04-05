SARAH ANN — Logan County has been awarded $500,000 from a grant program for the construction of parking area, walk bridge, and walking trail at the historic Hatfield Cemetery at Sarah Ann.
The grant award is one of 38 provided through the Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program, which is administered by the State Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. The 38 grant awards total $9,734,552.
According to the grant application document, which was submitted by county grand coordinator Chris Trent in May 2022, the project seeks to construct a parking area, pedestrian walk bridge, and a walking trail for the public and tourists to have easier access to the Hatfield Cemetery, which is notable for being the final resting place of William Anderson “Devil Anse” Hatfield and other members of the famous family.
The project will also provide ADA compliant accessibility to the cemetery, which is currently not possible due to its current terrain. The grant application document further outlines the potential for continued economic development through tourism, and the improved safety for motorists traveling along W.Va. Route 44.
The Hatfield Cemetery is owned by Joe Hatfield and Evelyn Gannon through a revocable trust, according to the grant application. The Logan County Commission is currently under a lease agreement which allows them to “maintain the premises by performing regular maintenance and landscaping to the premises as necessary.”
The commission also agreed, through the lease agreement, to “keep the premises safe and in good repair, free from accumulated litter, snow, ice, or any other condition that could create a hazard to the general public visiting the premises.”