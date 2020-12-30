LOGAN — Although the active caseload number is down from Monday, Logan County recorded an additional 52 cases of the COVID-19 virus as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Active cases number 268 in the county, with 29 hospitalizations. Cumulatively, there have been 1,665 cases recorded in Logan County since March 25, with 1,338 recoveries and 59 deaths.
On Monday, active cases peaked at 306.
Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning said the county is still seeing the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings a month ago. He added that he expects to see another spike in cases after Christmas and the New Year.
“I see it staying at least the same or worse,” Browning said. “What we’re seeing right now is just a culmination of, basically, the Thanksgiving holiday, plus any new contacts that they’ve had. We’re going to see the same thing, probably, for Christmas and New Year’s — people getting together and, potentially, spiking it again. That’s where we’re at.”
Browning said a large amount of the county’s recent cases over the past month have been within families, with only a small amount in some of the county’s medical and long-term care facilities.
Due to the holiday, there will be no free testing sites provided for the remainder of this week.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 24,264 active cases statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 1,284 deaths; 21 of those were reported over the past 24 hours. There have been 34,474 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered throughout the state.
Logan County is red on both the WVDHHR’s county alert system map and the West Virginia Department of Education’s Saturday education map.