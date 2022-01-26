LOGAN — Sixty-four indictments were returned in Logan County Circuit Court after the grand jury met in January. The list was released by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling.
Fifty-two of the indictments were listed on the docket for Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant:
- Kristina Susan Adams, 31: Conspiracy (two counts); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl.
- Christian Adkins, 22: Fraudulent schemes (three counts).
- Donal Ray Adkins, 46: Conspiracy (three counts); entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny (two counts); mine trespass (surface coal mine).
- Gabriel Blankenship, 38: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Angel Lynn Bryant, 35: Conspiracy (two counts); manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl.
- Christopher Allen Bumgarner, 35: Grand larceny.
- Melinda Dawn Butcher, 36: Burglary in the nighttime, break and enter, or enter without breaking.
- Cletis L. Caldwell, 54: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony.
- Timmy Lee Conley, 53: Fleeing from officer.
- Nicholas Gene Conner, 27: Breaking and entering — auto; burning, etc. of other buildings or structures (second degree arson).
- Clifford Cull, 55: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Jonathan A. Dillon, 41: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
- Timothy Dwayne Dotson, 54: Assault on a government employee and/or medical personnel; driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Walter Webster Elmore II, 38: Conspiracy (two counts); manufacture (schedule I, II and III); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl.
- Walter Elmore Jr., 38: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.
- John Edward Estep, 44: Conspiracy (two counts); manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
- Kenneth Ray Farley, 23: Two counts burglary — entry of dwelling or outhouse.
- Robert Lloyd Fox, 22: Conspiracy (three counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (four counts).
- Eric Conan Gibson, 27: Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child (two counts); sexual assault in the second degree.
- Joseph Ryan Hinkle, 30: Driving under the influence or subsequent offense; driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Cory Matthew Hoosier, 21: Conspiracy; fraud and related activity in connection with access devices.
- Crystal Gayle Hoosier, 43: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary) (two counts); conspiracy (three counts); forgery and uttering (three counts); fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (four counts).
- Jackey Hoosier, 38: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary) (two counts); conspiracy (two counts); conspiracy (three counts); fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (four counts).
- Jacky Lee Hoosier, 38: Grand larceny.
- Javonte Ken Howard, 31: Conspiracy (four counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV Felony (three counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Jeremy Scott Jarrell, 30: Driving while license revoked — DUI.
- Kevin Ray Johnson, 42: Burglary — entry of dwelling or outhouse.
- John David Lilly, 43: Malicious or unlawful assault, assault, battery (wounding).
- Patricia Lynn Lombardo, 43: Drug delivery resulting in death.
- John M. Madison, II, 47: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl
- Deandre Lee Mathis, 43: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms (felony substance).
- James Travis McAllister, 36: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
- Andrew D. Miller, 44: Fleeing from officer (vehicle — reckless indifference); gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.
- Dallas Dean Miller, 44: Conspiracy (two counts); entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny.
- Gary Hale Miller, 34: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl (two counts).
- Frank Morgan, 37: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV Felony (three counts); persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
- Frank Morgan, 37: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.
- Stevie Pete Mullins, 49: Failure to render aid.
- Kimani Manolohn Poston, 30: Conspiracy (four counts); manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts); counterfeit (schedule I, II, and III); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl.
- James Russell Robinson, 44: Fleeing from officer (vehicle — reckless indifference).
- Kayla Samson, 19: Abuse or neglect by caregiver of incapacitated adult causing serious bodily injury.
- Jessica Rae Stone, 19: Conspiracy (two counts); entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny.
- Eshukii Lea Tolliver, 35: Sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child.
- David Tomblin, 53: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.
- Robbie Lee Toney, 22: Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter (eight counts); use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor (eight counts).
- Larry Rashawn Turner, 39: Conspiracy (two counts); manufacture, deliver, schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl.
- Donal Wayne Vance, 27: Conspiracy (three counts); entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny; mine trespass (surface coal mine).
- Rebecca Marie Vincell, 46: Burglary — entry of dwelling or outhouse; gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury; malicious or unlawful assault (two counts).
- Sarah Whitney Washington, 44: Habitual user driving vehicle.
- Steven Andrew Whitt, 34: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts).
- Amber Wright, 33: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution.
On Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher’s docket are 12 indictments:
- Dallas Craig Bryant, 60: Manufacture, deliver schedule I, II, III, IV felony; persons prohibited from possessing firearms.
- David Bumgarner (no date of birth listed): Felon escape from institution or officers.
- William Douglas Cline, 45: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration) (six counts).
- James Goodman (no date of birth listed): Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration) (two counts).
- James Eric Hutchinson (no date of birth listed): Battery on government representative, healthcare worker or emergency service personnel; first degree arson (four counts).
- Kimberly D. May, 49: Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (four counts).
- William Jefferson Norman, III, 43: Child neglect resulting in injury.
- Jessey John Vance, 26: Gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury (two counts).
- Jordan Michael Vance, 30: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes.
- Jordan Michael Vance, 30: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution; failure to appear (two counts).
- Roger Lee Walls Jr., 32: Entry of dwelling or outhouse in daytime.
- Lucas Workman, 61: Use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm (two counts).