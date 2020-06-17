BLAIR — A 65-year-old Hewett man is behind bars after being arrested for suspected drug trafficking in the Blair/Sharples area of Logan County, according to a release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest was made June 10 after deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to 18915 Blair Mountain Highway in the Blair/Sharples area regarding multiple complaints about drug trafficking at the residence, as well as officers responding to overdose calls for several weeks.
While attempting to contact the homeowner and speaking with a man in the doorway of the residence, Cpl. B.A. Mynes noticed a man trying to exit the house tossing a bundle of money toward another man sitting in a chair. The man trying to exit was identified as Anthony Workman, 65, of Hewett.
Mynes stopped Workman and reportedly noticed something sticking out of his pockets. A “Terry Frisk” search was conducted, and Workman was reportedly found to be in possession of a green pill bottle containing 4.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2,100 mg of Sildenfil (a noncontrolled substance), three Phertermine pills and a small amount of marijuana.
According to Mynes, Workman could not produce a prescription for any of the pills that were in his possession. A set of digital scales and three containers of plastic baggies were also found where Workman had been sitting prior to trying to walk outside.
Deputies seized all substances in Workman’s possession, as well as $1,090. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and is currently incarcerated at Southwestern Regional Jail as of writing. No bond information is available.