The Logan County Board of Education announces their sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program from Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, July 29, with no meals on July 4.Breakfast and lunch meals are open to all children, ages 18 years and under. Meals will be served at the following sites (breakfast time is followed by lunch time):Buffalo Elementary: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Buffalo Creek Memorial Library: no breakfast; lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. TuesdaysMan Middle: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Omar Elementary: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Logan Elementary: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Logan High: Various programs and timesChapmanville Regional High: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.For more information, call Logan County Schools Office of Child Nutrition at 304-792-2065.