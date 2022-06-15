Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Logan County Board of Education announces their sponsorship of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program from Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, July 29, with no meals on July 4.

Breakfast and lunch meals are open to all children, ages 18 years and under. Meals will be served at the following sites (breakfast time is followed by lunch time):

Buffalo Elementary: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Buffalo Creek Memorial Library: no breakfast; lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays

Man Middle: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Omar Elementary: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Logan Elementary: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Logan High: Various programs and times

Chapmanville Regional High: 8-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information, call Logan County Schools Office of Child Nutrition at 304-792-2065.

Recommended for you