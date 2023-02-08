SUNBEAM — A 72-year-old man was rescued after taking a fall in a secluded mountainous wooded area Monday afternoon.
Rescue teams responded to the incident around noon Monday in the Sunbeam area of Logan County, which is located on W.Va. 17 headed toward Ethel and Blair Mountain. According to City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett, the man appeared to be hunting in the wooded area when he took a fall.
Beckett said the man was able to gather enough strength to call 911. When he was finally located approximately half a mile from the nearest road, Beckett said he had symptoms that resembled a stroke.
“I guess he was shed hunting for antlers near Sunbeam and he took a fall and he may have had a stroke,” Beckett said. “He had stroke-like symptoms, but he didn’t know. He was kind of disoriented. There were no roads to him, so everything was done on foot, just a tough one. I mean, hats off to my guys because I don’t know how they found him. It was like a needle in a haystack.”
Beckett said close to 10 members of the city’s fire department were utilized in the search for the man. Crews utilized low angle rope rescue and made use of a device known as a stokes basket.
“It took us about two hours between finding him and getting him off that hill,” Beckett said. “Like I said, there were no roads to it. It’s straight up and down. You know southern West Virginia mountains are.”
After he was rescued from the mountain, the man received EMS care and was flown to another facility by an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter for stroke symptoms. There is no word yet on his current condition.