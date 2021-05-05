LOGAN — Logan County has 76 active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Cases have increased steadily over the past week; this time last Tuesday, active cases were at a recent low of 38. Overall, there have been 3,132 cumulative cases recorded in the county, with 2,967 recoveries and 89 deaths.
The county’s latest death is a 66-year-old man. Five people are hospitalized.
For more information about getting tested or vaccinated, the Logan County Health Department can be contacted by calling 304-792-8630. Residents may also pre-register for a vaccine on the web at http://dhhr.wv.gov.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 7,140 active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, an increase from last week’s 6,965.
With 344 of those cases were received over the previous 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was 5.15%.
There have been 154,551 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,695 deaths. Nine of those deaths were recorded over the previous 24 hours.
For vaccines, 715,869 total first-dose vaccines have been administered, with 600,343 West Virginians fully vaccinated.