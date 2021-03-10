ELK CREEK — A man died in a vehicle accident Wednesday, March 3.
Edward Wayne Earnest, 78, of Elk Creek, was pronounced dead on the scene by medical examiners after Cpl. Coty Crum of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at Elk Creek along W.Va. 80 in Logan County on Wednesday, March 3.
According to a news release from Sgt. Nick Booth from the LCSD, Crum observed a burgundy SUV in a culvert completely submerged in water when he arrived on scene. He saw a man, who was later identified as Earnest, laying nearby on the bank.
The crash is still under investigation.