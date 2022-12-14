LOGAN — On the agenda for the Dec. 13 meeting of the Logan County Board of Education was approval of an $8 million project to upgrade the electrical and HVAC systems at Logan High School.
During the board’s previous meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, architects with Charleston-based Williamson Shriver Architects revealed that Logan High School, a 65-year-old building, faced numerous electrical issues involving the main distribution panel, subpanels, and wiring. The issues, in turn, mean that the school’s electrical system is outside of code requirements for a previously approved project to upgrade the building’s HVAC system.
According to the agenda packet for the Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting of the Logan County Board of Education, the project will cost an estimated $8,393,478. It will be paid for using funding from both the county budget and the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was what was originally earmarked for the HVAC upgrades.
ESSERF will pay for the majority of the project at $4,887,996, while the county will pick up the remaining $3,505,482.
As Logan County Schools is currently under a state takeover, action items such as this one are typically pre-approved by State Superintendent David L. Roach instead of being voted on by the local county board members at meetings. The Logan Banner will provide further updates on the matter after the Tuesday board meeting.