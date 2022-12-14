Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Logan High School 11-11-19.jpg
Buy Now

Logan High School

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — On the agenda for the Dec. 13 meeting of the Logan County Board of Education was approval of an $8 million project to upgrade the electrical and HVAC systems at Logan High School.

During the board’s previous meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, architects with Charleston-based Williamson Shriver Architects revealed that Logan High School, a 65-year-old building, faced numerous electrical issues involving the main distribution panel, subpanels, and wiring. The issues, in turn, mean that the school’s electrical system is outside of code requirements for a previously approved project to upgrade the building’s HVAC system.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you