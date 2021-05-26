LOGAN — A whopping 82 indictments were returned in Logan County Circuit Court after the grand jury met in May. The list was released by Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling.
A majority of the indictments have been assigned to Logan County Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant, whose docket sheet includes the following:
- Donal Ray Adkins, 45: Conspiracy (four counts); destruction of property; entry of building other than dwelling (two counts); grand larceny (two counts); obstructing an officer; trespassing after notice (two counts)
- Tiffany Adkins, 34: Grand larceny
- Nicholas Aldridge, 33: Conspiracy (four counts); destruction of property; entry of building other than dwelling (two counts); grand larceny (two counts); obstructing officer; trespass on property other than structure or conveyance (two counts)
- Bobby Ray Allen Jr., 38: Attempts (underlying offense punishable by life or penitentiary); malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding)
- Robert Lewis Anderson, 50: Manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony
- Carolyn Irene Baldwin, 27: Escape or attempt to escape from custody or institution; forgery and uttering; forgery of public record, certificate, return or attestation of court or officer
- Christopher Beseler, 37: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; conspiracy; petit larceny
- Melissa Chante Blair, 41: Manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts)
- Chadrick Zane Bragg, 33: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (5+ grams)
- Marquita Samika Brooks, 37: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); prohibited acts, manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic)
- Derek Keon Brown, 21: Conspiracy; prohibited acts, manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (two counts)
- John Harlan Brown, 40: Obstructing officer
- Jimmy John Cline, 39: Conspiracy (two counts); petit larceny; robbery or attempted robbery (first degree)
- Brian D. Conley, 37: Use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor
William Edward Deel, 50: Conspiracy (three counts); entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny; willful injury to or destruction of propertyLamar Dorsey, 40: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (two counts)Amy Ellison, 36: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (three counts); manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony (three counts)Ora R. Evans, 50: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (three counts); manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony (three counts)John Fenner, 46: Driving while license revoked — DUIMichael Jeffery Gibson, 33: Conspiracy to manufacture/delivery heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc (2-20 years); driving while license revoked — DUI; prohibited acts, manufacture (schedule I, II and III); unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles — first offenseAnthony Gosien, 51: Assault during commission of or attempt to commit a felony; use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearmCorey B. Gumm, 26: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felonyTyler Cecil Hall, 27: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; prohibited acts, manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (three counts)Tieyell Roosevelt Harris, 37: Manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts)Derrick Orville Hendricks, 35: Assault, battery on government or health care employee; assault on a government employee and/or medical personnel; battery on governmental employees and medical personnel (third offense); obstructing officer (felony disarming officer); willful injury to or destruction of propertyBycle Hensley Jr., 66: Abduction of person, kidding or concealing child (nonfamily member)Denny Ray Hensley, 54: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms; persons prohibited possessing firearms (felony violence); use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearmSamuel Ray Hensley, 35: Conspiracy (two counts); robbery or attempted robbery (first degree)Stephanie J. Hill, 35: Manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felonyMichael Ray Hughes, 38: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouseScotty Darrell Isaacs, 49: Conspiracy (three counts); entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny; willful injury to or destruction of propertyTroy Jarrell, 44: Manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony; persons prohibited possessing firearms (felony violence); wanton endangerment involving a firearm (two counts)Ballard Johnson, 69: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms (two counts)Kevin Ray Johnson, 41: Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices (11 counts)Kevin Ray Johnson, 41: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; conspiracy; petit larcenyBenjamin Jones, 27: Transportation of prohibited items onto grounds of jail, correctional facility or detention centerPrinica Morchale Knox, 42: Conspiracy; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl (five counts)Kirsten R. Landis, 28: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (two counts); manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felonyFredrick Lawrence Martin, aka Troy Fred Callahan (no date of birth given): Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (two counts); manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felonyShena Leann McNeely, 28: Fraudulent schemesNathan Meade, 42: Conspiracy (two counts); petit larceny; robbery or attempted robbery (first degree)Nicole Marie Medina, 37: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years) (two counts); manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts)Michael Gene Moore, 46: Conspiracy (two counts); malicious or unlawful assault, battery (wounding); robbery or attempted robbery (first degree)Harold Jennings Newsome Jr., 57: Incest, person engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual intrusion with a family member (10 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child (10 counts); sexual assault in the second degree (10 counts)April Dawn Ramey, 47: Grand larceny; petit larcenyTasia Marie Roberts, 35: Driving while license suspended or revoked — DUI suspension extended; manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanylDominique Lee Simmons, 31: Manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felonyDominique Lee Simmons, 31: Persons prohibited from possessing firearms (two counts)Amir Lavon Stewart, 20: Conspiracy; prohibited acts, manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic)Amir Stewart, 20: Use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony (three counts); wanton endangerment involving a firearm (three counts)William Joseph Sumpter, 48: Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver heroin/cocaine/phencyclidine/diethylamide/meth/etc (2-20 years) (two counts); driving while license revoked — DUI; prohibited acts, manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic)William Sumpter, 48: Manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony (two counts)Kayla Michelle Tackett, 28: Failure to render aidKevin William Thompson, 42: Driving while license suspended or revoked — DUI underageDavid Wesley Tomblin, 53: Grand larceny; trespass on property other than structure or conveyanceDonal Wayne Vance, 26: Conspiracy (four counts); destruction of property; entry of building other than dwelling (two counts); grand larceny (two counts); obstructing officer; trespassing after notice, exposing another’s property (two counts)Roy Austin Walker, 28: Conspiracy (two counts); petit larceny; robbery or attempted robbery (first degree)Brock A. Wilder, 41: Conspiracy (three counts); prohibited acts, manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (three counts)Calvin Lee Wilder Jr., 43: Conspiracy (three counts); prohibited acts, manufacture (schedule I and II narcotic) (three counts)Charles Leonard Yeager, 44: Conspiracy; unlawful manufacture/delivery/transport/possession of fentanyl (5+ grams)
Bethany Michelle Cooper, 29: Conspiracy to violate 60A-04-401 (2-10 years); unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state or possession of fentanyl
The remaining 21 indictments have been assigned to Logan County Circuit Judge Josh Butcher. His docket sheet is as follows:
- Amber Nicole Adkins, 33: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; conspiracy (two counts); grand larceny
- Bobbie Kay Adkins, 32: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property (two counts); grand larceny
- Jody Ryan Adkins, 32: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; conspiracy (two counts); grand larceny
- Vincent Dwayne Blackmon, 59: Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes
- Christopher Bumgarner, 35: Burning personal property of another, third degree arson
- Tre Daniel Dobbins, 27: Driving while license revoked — DUI
- Tre Daniel Dobbins, 27: Obstructing officer; strangulation
- Caleb James Ellis, 26: Burglary; conspiracy (two counts); grand larceny
- Carl Edward Ellis (no date of birth given): Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; conspiracy
- Carl Edward Ellis (no date of birth given): Entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny; receiving or transferring stolen goods
- Kelicia Hairson, 30: Manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony; unlawful manufacture, delivery, transport into state, or possession of fentanyl
- Morgan Keith Hurley, 34: Welfare fraud
- James Eric Hutchinson (no date of birth given): First degree arson (four counts); malicious assault, Division of Forestry employees and county or state employees
- Stephen David Isom, 31: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property (two counts); grand larceny
- Samantha Lynn Moore, 37: Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse; conspiracy
- Justin Earl Murray, 38: Burglary in the nighttime, break and enter, or enter without breaking; grand larceny; robbery or attempted robbery (first degree); use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm
- James Michael Smith, 34: Destruction of property; entry of building other than dwelling; grand larceny
- David Randolph Tackett, 38: Driving while license revoked — DUI; improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor); manufacture, delivery schedule I, II, III, IV felony; no vehicle insurance; unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles — first offense
- Adam Thompson, 36: Incest, person engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual intrusion with a family member (six counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child (six counts); sexual assault in the second degree
- Adam Thompson, 36: Incest, person engaged in sexual intercourse or sexual intrusion with a family member; sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian to a child; sexual assault in the second degree (three counts)
- Kristal Michelle Watts, 23: Welfare fraud — felony