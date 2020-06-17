LOGAN — The cost of demolishing the old Earling Grade School is estimated at $95,000, according to a May 6 letter from Charleston-based real estate agency Goldman Associates, Inc., to Logan County Housing Authority President Roger Ramey.
Earling Grade School, which opened in 1959 and closed in the spring of 1993, sits abandoned on a 4.63-acre piece of land that once served as a slate dump. The property is owned by the LCHA.
During their regular meeting June 10, the LCHA outlined the letter from Goldman Associates, who performed an appraisal estimate of the property. According to the letter, one 7.86-acre parcel is appraised at $55,000, and the 4.63-acre piece of land the old school sits on is appraised at $45,000.
The 7.86-acre parcel is owned by the Logan County Commission, according to the letter. Ramey said that property is to be gifted to the LCHA, meaning the total appraisal value is $100,000.
Ramey said the $95,000 figure is the “prevailing wage official government estimate,” noting that the price could potentially be lower with a private demolition.
“It would be an ideal location for river access, for a campground or something like that,” Ramey said. “You could put sewage and water and stuff over there fairly inexpensive and make campgrounds and stuff like that, so we need somebody to approach the Housing Authority to buy that.”