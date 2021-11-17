LOGAN — Logan County is back in the orange on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map, with a 5.82% positivity rate.
This time last week, Logan County had dropped to gold on the map. Since at least early September, the county has mostly remained in either orange or red, dropping to gold only a handful of times.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Logan County Health Department reports that the county has 97 currently active cases of the virus, down from Friday’s active count of 128. Twenty-four new cases were recorded over the weekend and on Monday.
Eighteen people living in Logan County are currently hospitalized with the virus. No new deaths have been reported since Monday, Nov. 8.
Overall, there have been 5,771 cumulative recorded cases in Logan County, with 5,539 recoveries and 135 deaths.
Over the past seven days, those ages 31-40 have made up the bulk of Logan County’s cases at 14.12%. In second place was the 21-25 age group, who made up 12.94% of Logan’s caseload. Women outnumbered men by 56-44%.
In vaccines, 59.2% of Logan County’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is more than the state’s overall average of 58.2%, and 88.9% of Logan Countians age 65 or older have received at least one dose, which is below the state average of 92.1%.
There were 6,200 currently active cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. There have been 284,165 total cases recorded in West Virginia and 4,676 deaths. Forty new deaths were recorded Tuesday.