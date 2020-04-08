20200408-log-sunset.jpg

The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus and subsequent responses such as the statewide “stay-at-home” order have caused many to take a step back and appreciate the “smaller things” in life, such as this warm sunset pictured over the City of Logan on Wednesday, April 1.

 Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner

