BARBOURSVILLE — AAA East Central honored local police departments Thursday for their outstanding efforts to increase road safety for all motorists during a ceremony at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant in Barboursville.
Twelve West Virginia departments received Platinum Awards, while an additional 11 departments were honored with Gold or Silver awards.
“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central, in a news release. “Each organization has gone above and beyond their call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”
The Platinum awards were given to “Commendable Leaders” for their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared towards making communities safer. The recipients were police departments in: Barboursville, Ceredo, Hamlin, Huntington, Hurricane, Kenova, Milton, New Haven, and Point Pleasant. Sheriff’s Departments in the following counties were given Platinum awards: Cabell and Putnam; and West Virginia State Police Troop 5 in Huntington.
Gold awards, the second highest recognition to be given, were awarded to police departments in: Marshall University and Mason County; Sheriff’s departments in Logan and Wayne counties; and State Police Troops 5 in Hamlin and Logan.
Silver awards were given to police departments in: Logan, Ravenswood, and Wayne; Sheriff’s Departments in the following counties were given silver awards: Lincoln and Mason.
AAA East Central conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout West Virginia focusing on all age groups and partners with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve the safety of the community and local highways.