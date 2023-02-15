CHARLESTON — AARP West Virginia invites community organizations and local governments across the Mountain State to apply for its 2023 Community Challenge grant program.
Now in its seventh year, the grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages.
The Community Challenge is open to eligible nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand dollars for larger projects.
Previous Community Challenge grants have led to impressive results, with nearly half of grantees leveraging their projects into additional funding support from private- and public-sector partners and eight in ten overcoming barriers and advancing change, according to a news release.
In 2023, the AARP Community Challenge is accepting applications across three different grant opportunities, two of which are new this year. All projects must be consistent with AARP’s mission to serve the needs of people 50 and older along with other eligibility criteria. AARP will prioritize proposals that are inclusive, address disparities, and directly engage volunteers age 50 and older.
New this year, the program will provide capacity-building microgrants paired with additional resources, such as one-on-one coaching, webinars, cohort learning opportunities and more for improving walkability and starting or expanding a community garden.
Also new this year, the Community Challenge will offer demonstration grants. A portion will be focused on transportation improvements, with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America. Another portion of demonstration grants will focus on promoting greater awareness of the benefits of accessory dwelling units as a housing solution.
AARP will also offer grants under a flagship opportunity to support projects that improve public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital connections; community health and economic empowerment; and new this year community resilience; and civic engagement.
Since 2017, AARP has awarded more than $12.7 million in Community Challenge Grants to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing every state and U.S. territory, including West Virginia community projects in Brooke, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Summers and Taylor counties.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 30. To submit applications, or for more information on the program, visit aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.