Man Middle cook Rowena Stephens, right, addresses her concerns about abolishing a cook position at the school during the Aug. 3 special meeting of the Logan County Board of Education. At left is Logan County Schools Director of Child Nutrition Anita Sedlock.
LOGAN — An action item to abolish a cook position at Man Middle School sparked a discussion over whether the school’s kitchen staff would be shorthanded during a special meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The discussion began after board member Tony Dean, attending the meeting via telephone, said he had heard concerns from cooks that abolishing the position might leave them short-staffed due to the amount of meal schedules at the school. The school serves both elementary and middle school students, with Man Middle on one side of the building and Man Elementary on the other.
“They’re concerned that abolishing this position will leave them very short-staffed because they’ve got so many different meal times that they have to prepare,” Dean said. “I was just wondering what the criteria for abolishing this position was.”
Elizabeth Thompson, director of personnel at Logan County Schools, said the criteria is based on the number of meals prepared at the school, which is currently under formula. Rowena Stephens, a cook at Man Middle, said the school serves around 230 meals at breakfast and around 420 meals at lunch for a total of 650 meals.
“We have seven feeding periods a day,” Stephens said. “We have two schools in one. There’s six cooks there, and it takes every one of us to prepare the food and to serve the meals and clean the tables and wash the dishes and do everything we do. It would be a really big inconvenience if we lost a person.
“I do believe that it would be a big inconvenience on us, but not just us, but the children also, because it’s going to take longer for us to get these kids through the line, and they only have a certain amount of time to eat the meal and do everything that they have to do.”
Anita Sedlock, director of child nutrition for Logan County Schools, said the county tries to keep between 16-20 meals per cook hour for each cook. Sedlock said that with six cooks, the school is at 19 meals per cook hour, while bringing the number of cooks down to five will bring it down to 16 meals per cook hour.
Sedlock did agree that the school has a significant amount of serving periods and expressed some concerns regarding that.
“You fall between the guidelines, yes, but there are also seven serving periods and other things,” Sedlock said. “That’s something to think about.”
Board members Debbie Mendez and President Dr. Pat Joe White floated the idea of striking the action item and revisiting it during a Sept. 13 board meeting after school starts.
Superintendent Patricia Lucas noted that a position cannot be eliminated after school begins due to contractual reasons. A position can, however, be added if the need arises.
Board members ultimately voted to go forward with abolishing the position and assessing the issue after school begins.
“I think we definitely need to keep an eye on that situation and make sure that they’re not overwhelmed when school starts, especially after the Pre-K kids come in,” Dean said.