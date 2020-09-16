HUNTINGTON — For many people, Labor Day is the symbolic end of summer, after which they begin ushering in fall — even if temperatures continue to be balmy, or downright hot.
Skipping ahead even further come the early predictions for winter. Now in its 229th consecutive year, the 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its outlook for winter 2020, which show the Mountain State could be in for frosty temperatures and above-average amounts of snow.
The predictions forecast above-average amounts of precipitation across the nation, especially in the East. That doesn’t just mean more snow — expect plenty of rain, sleet and slush, too.
In West Virginia, the month of January is expected to be extra cold with freezing temperatures sticking around for weeks. The spring thaw isn’t expected to come early either, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac predictions.
Each year, the Farmer’s Almanac makes predictions for the upcoming winter weather. This year, they’re calling for a warmer-than-usual winter throughout the majority of the U.S., with uncommonly chilly temperatures mostly limited to the western states and Maine.
“Wet will be a wintertime constant with rains or average-to-below-average snowfall throughout most of the country,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac said in its prediction forecast. “Significant, above-average snowfall is being predicted for Wisconsin and parts of Michigan and Alaska, as well as the High Plain and northeastern states.”
Like with all things weather, forecasting beyond 10 days is extremely difficult. While long-term modeling has come a long way in the last decade, there are still some models that have a different outlook throughout the winter of 2020-21.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center models are projecting above-average temperatures for most of the United States. However, a chance for colder-than-normal temperatures could show up in the spring in many parts of the country.
The National Weather Service is predicting above-average snowfall this winter in Montana, Wyoming and the Great Lakes area with an increased chance of precipitation in Northern Colorado starting in March. Equal chances for average snowfall exist in most of Colorado, Utah, California, Nevada, Idaho and the Pacific Northwest.
For additional forecast highlights, visit Almanac.com/winter.