LOGAN — During a report on the agency’s 2022 activity, Southwestern Regional Day Report Center Director Michelle Akers said that Logan County ranks the third highest per capita statewide for reported overdoses.
According to the statistics provided by Day Report, there were 287 overdoses in Logan County in 2022. That number is reported by the Logan County Quick Response Team, which analyzes overdose data and visits victims of suspected overdoses within 72 hours of it being reported.
As a whole, West Virginia ranks highest nationwide in reported overdoses.
“Our numbers for drug overdoses continue to be a problem for this county, and the number one reason for that is the drug fentanyl, which is currently being mixed in with just about everything — methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, pressed pills that aren’t really the pills that people think they’re taking,” Akers said.
Akers said Day Report works closely with the Quick Response Team and has established an overdose survivor outreach program in collaboration with Logan Regional Medical Center. The program attempts to get overdose survivors engaged in substance abuse treatment.
Akers said the program could potentially save the county money by preventing the overdose victims from entering the regional jail system in the future, which raises the county’s jail bill.
“That also helps you (the county commission) because we’re hoping to get them involved in treatment before they end up in the local jail,” Akers said.
In other statistics provided in the Day Report’s 2022 report, 724 county residents utilized the Logan County Day Report Center last year. 13,415 drug screens were conducted and 2,100 hours of community service — which encompasses various tasks like weed eating, litter pickup, and ball field care — were completed.
Additionally, the center distributed 1,265 kits of Naloxone, commonly known by its brand name Narcan.
There are 23 Logan County residents currently employed by Day Report and job openings for a counselor, a peer recovery support specialist, an assessment coordinator, a drug screener, and a transporter are available.
2022 also saw the completion of a greenhouse at the Logan County Resource Center, located in the old 84 Lumber at Peach Creek. According to Akers, the greenhouse is being utilized to grow fresh vegetables by participants in the Day Report’s Fresh Start program. The vegetables grown are distributed to county residents who have food insecurity.
Day Report’s federally-funded Project Empower program, which works with women who are pregnant or parenting, resulted in 12 drug-free babies being born in 2022.
At the conclusion of Akers’ report, the Logan County Commission approved two memorandum of understanding documents to continue Day Report services for the next year.