Michelle Akers, Director of the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center, provides the Logan County Commission a report on the agency’s 2022 activities Monday afternoon.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — During a report on the agency’s 2022 activity, Southwestern Regional Day Report Center Director Michelle Akers said that Logan County ranks the third highest per capita statewide for reported overdoses.

According to the statistics provided by Day Report, there were 287 overdoses in Logan County in 2022. That number is reported by the Logan County Quick Response Team, which analyzes overdose data and visits victims of suspected overdoses within 72 hours of it being reported.

