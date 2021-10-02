MAN – October 1, 2021 is a day Keona Acord will remember the rest of her life.
That's the night she was crowned as the Man High School homecoming queen.
Your high school homecoming week and your senior year are cherished memories most people hold dear.
For Acord, a 17-year-old Man senior, it was extra special.
Not only was she happy and surprised she was voted queen by her peers, she's happy to just be alive.
Sickened with the deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 late in the summer and into the fall, Acord was hospitalized in Cincinnati for two weeks.
She was on a ventilator briefly, but pulled out of it and was able to recover and go back to school.
Acord's father Shawn, however, was not so lucky.
Also saddled with COVID at the same time, and also on a ventilator, Mr. Acord passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of just 44.
It was a big blow to the entire Man community.
The last month has been an emotional roller coaster ride for Keona and her family, but being crowned as the homecoming queen helped lesson that pain just a little bit.
It was definitely a night that will not be forgotten.
“I will remember this forever,” Acord said. “I did this for my dad and my mom.”
When Acord's name was announced as queen, the crowd at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field roared, most of course, knowing her story and survival.
Acord was visibly surprised and happy and pumped her fist into the air after her name was announced over the PA system by PA guy and Man basketball coach TJ Blevins.
“I was shocked and very surprised that I won this,” she said. “It means a lot to me. It surprised me because I didn't think anyone would do this because I'm a very quiet person. When they got behind me, it really touched me.”
Man senior football player Jayden Brown, who scored a touchdown in the Hillbillies' 20-6 homecoming game win over Buffalo on Friday night, said the whole school got behind her.
Brown said he and several of his peers went on a school-wide campaign, encouraging students to vote for Acord.
“The whole school got behind her. We got everybody in the school to vote for her,” Brown said.
Acord's mother Cathy, widowed with her husband's passing less than a month ago, said watching her daughter win was very special.
“This was so awesome,” Ms. Acord said. “She's been through a lot. Keona and her dad were on the vent at the same time. They both had the Delta variant. She was able to pull out of it.”
While her daughter and husband were hospitalized, the outpouring of messages and prayers from the Man community was off the charts, Cathy Acord said.
“She's a good kid. Everybody loves her,” she said. “The messages she received and the prayers were unbelievable.”
Keona Acord said she began feeling sick in mid-August and was diagnosed with the COVID Delta variant. She was not able to attend classes at the beginning of the school year.
“I had the Delta variant and had a mix of pneumonia and COVID,” Acord said. “I was on the vent for four days. Two of those days they had me awake. It took me about two weeks to pull out of it.”
Watching her be crowned on the sideline was Jerry Fekete, her longtime school bus driver. Fekete, also a longtime sports writer for The Logan Banner, is an extended family member to Keona. His son, Justin Fekete, is married to Keona's cousin, Brittany Lusk.
“I was tearing up,” Fekete said. “I was crying and happy for her. She's such a great girl and has such a great family. She's kin to my family. My son Justin is married to her cousin Brittany Lusk. Her mom's dad and Brittany's mom are brothers and sisters. I was her bus driver all through school from kindergarten all the way up.”
Keona had an incredible homecoming week all around.
Earlier in the week, she also helped her senior class win the tug-of-war battle, besting the juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
“She was our anchor and she helped us win the tug-of-war,” Brown said.
Keona's father, an Oceana native and a 1994 graduate of Oceana High School, was active in the Man community. He was a Little League baseball, basketball and softball coach and was employed at Coronado Coal.
Mr. Acord was married to his wife Cathy for 19 years and rededicated his life to the Lord on Aug. 18.
He was probably looking down on the football stadium on Friday night with a big smile.
“He's in a better place now,” Keona Acord said.
Acord said after graduation, she wants to study criminal justice, possibly at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.