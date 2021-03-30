LOGAN — Active cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have dipped below 100 again in Logan County, reaching 99 last Thursday and currently standing at 71 as of Monday morning.
Overall, there have been 2,969 total cumulative cases recorded in Logan County since the first case over one year ago on March 25, 2020. Eighty-two people have succumbed to complications related to the disease, and 2,816 are considered recovered.
Currently, 10 of the 71 active cases are hospitalized.
The county’s COVID-19 trend appears to be on a slower pace for now, as only six new cases were reported from Friday to Monday. Last Friday’s numbers showed an increase of only one case from the previous day.
The trend comes as vaccinations continue to be administered in the county each week. On Monday, a free vaccination clinic was administered to the public inside the Willie Akers Arena at Logan High School prior to the Logan vs. Man boys basketball game.
For more information about getting tested or vaccinated, the Logan County Health Department can be contacted by calling 304-792-8630.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 6,263 current active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 331 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 3.23% daily positivity rate. That’s more active cases than the 5,526 this time last week, but the positivity rate is slightly down, from 3.46% last week.
There have been 141,322 cumulative cases recorded statewide, which is an additional 2,893 cases from this time a week ago. There have been 2,640 deaths; two of those deaths were recorded over the previous 24 hours.
In vaccine numbers, 493,189 total first doses have been administered, with 311,181 West Virginians fully vaccinated.