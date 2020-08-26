LOGAN — Active cases of COVID-19 in Logan County have now dropped to 180 after topping 200 and holding for over a week.
That’s according to the latest numbers from the Logan County Health Department as of Tuesday afternoon. The cumulative cases in Logan County stand at 464, with 260 of those recovered, 24 dead and 33 hospitalized in various institutions around the region.
On Monday, Logan County’s active count was at 208 — 28 more than Tuesday. However, Monday’s death count was 20, meaning four more were since recorded.
Logan County has seen an alarming rise in cases of COVID-19 since July 6. According to health officials, the spike began as a community spread through social gatherings like church, and the most recent bulk of numbers have been confined to two facilities in the county — Logan Regional Medical Center and the Trinity Healthcare Nursing Home of Logan.
WVOW Radio reported Monday that Trinity Healthcare had 142 active cases of the virus as of that day — 87 residents and 55 staff members — and five deaths were reported. At Genesis HealthCare’s Logan Center, the county’s other nursing home at Three Mile Curve, only one case of COVID-19 — a staff member — had been reported.
Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning says the county’s numbers are beginning to show somewhat of a downward daily trend compared to what has been happening over recent weeks.
“The last three days have been a pretty good trend,” Browning said. “We probably averaged six a day at the most over the last three days, and that’s been dropping. Hopefully, that number continues to drop. We were in the teens about every day leading up to the large outbreaks — from the smaller outbreaks from the churches and those things — we were in the teens every day, but we hit the hospital and the nursing home outbreaks, and those drove our numbers up considerably, but they’ve started to come down.”
He said more of the cases linked to the two healthcare facilities might be able to be considered recovered and removed from the actives list in the coming days.
On Monday, Logan remained the only county in the state to have a red rating under the state’s color-coded school re-entry map. With the new numbers Tuesday, however, the county dropped to the orange rating.
“If we keep what we’re doing right now, we will drop out of the red,” Browning said Monday night. “If we can trend that way and continue to take good steps with our social awareness, then I am hopeful that we can get it down into the yellow relatively soon. I still think we’re some point away from that.”
Browning said he feels that he has seen more caution being taken with citizens as cases have spiked, but noted that there are still some who discount steps like wearing a mask. He also said the county is still seeing an extensive amount of testing at various sites both within the county and out.
Browning said two more free drive-through testing sites have been approved by the state and will be held in the coming weeks, one in Man and one in Chapmanville. Visit www.LoganBanner.com for updates regarding dates and times.