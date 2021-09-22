LOGAN — There are now 657 active cases of COVID-19 in Logan County as of Monday, which is among one of the highest numbers recorded since the pandemic began.
From Friday to Monday, the county’s health department recorded 86 new cases. Thirty-one people from Logan County are now hospitalized with the virus, and there have been two new deaths — a 52-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman — bringing the total death toll to 109.
Cumulatively, there have been 4,787 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Logan County since March 25, 2020, and 4,021 of those have been marked as recovered.
This time last week, the county had 526 active cases and 20 people hospitalized. The cumulative total Monday, Sept. 13, was 4,484, meaning 303 new cases have been added in a week’s time.
Logan County remains in the red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map. Thirty-eight of the state’s 55 counties are also red; one county — Pocahontas — is green, while three counties — Calhoun, Gilmer and Tucker — have reached gold status.
As a state, West Virginia has 17,435 currently active cases of the virus for a 10.99% daily percent positivity rate. There have been 3,441 deaths.
In vaccines, 52.2% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, while 64.6% has received at least one dose of a vaccine.