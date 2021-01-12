LOGAN — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have soared in Logan County over the past week, hovering consistently over 300 each day since Wednesday, Jan. 6.
One week ago, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, Logan County had 297 active cases of the virus in the county. A day later, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, active cases soared to 355 and 62 new cases were recorded in the county.
Current active cases of the virus have remained over 300 each day since. As of the Logan County Health Department’s latest numbers made available at 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are 341 active cases in the county, with 33 hospitalizations and a cumulative total of 2,020 recorded since March 25. There have been 1,615 recoveries and 64 deaths.
The county’s latest death, a 72-year-old female, was announced Monday.
The latest surge in cases throughout the county comes less than three weeks after the Christmas holiday, which is more than enough time for what is considered to be the COVID-19 virus’ incubation period.
Despite Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to transition all 55 counties back to in-person instruction for students on Jan. 19, the Logan County Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Thursday for discussion and possible action on a re-entry plan. No further details on what is being considered have been made available.
Several other county school districts in the state have pushed back on Justice’s plan to transition back into in-person instruction. One example is Taylor County, which voted to have its own color-coded system that will move the county into remote instruction at all grade levels if the county is deemed orange or red.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the state has 28,577 currently active cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, with 103,203 cumulative recorded cases. There have been 1,634 deaths.
Logan County is currently orange on the WVDHHR’s daily county alert system map. No county is green or yellow, and only two — Clay and McDowell — are gold.
