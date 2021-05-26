LOGAN — Logan County has 32 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. Of those, three people are hospitalized.
Overall, there has been a cumulative total of 3,256 cases recorded in the county since the first one on March 25, 2020. There have been 3,135 recoveries and 89 deaths.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 5,341 active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday with 233 of those new cases received over the previous 24 hours, for a 5.11% daily positivity rate.
There have been 160,587 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,782 deaths. Seven of those deaths were recorded over the previous 24 hours.
In vaccines, 777,579 total first-dose vaccines have been administered, with 662,813 West Virginians fully vaccinated. Overall, there have been 1,653,500 total doses of vaccine received and allocated in West Virginia.
For more information about getting tested or vaccinated, the Logan County Health Department can be contacted by calling 304-792-8630. Residents may also pre-register for a vaccine on the web at http://dhhr.wv.gov. Additionally, numerous local pharmacies and health facilities are providing both testing and vaccinations.