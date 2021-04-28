LOGAN — Active cases of COVID-19 in Logan County have remained steady in the mid-30s to mid-40s over the past few weeks, according to Logan County Health Department Administrator Steve Browning.
The latest COVID-19 case update from Monday, April 26, shows the county as having 40 active cases with five hospitalizations. Overall, there have been 3,067 cumulative cases, 2,941 recoveries and 86 deaths.
“It just depends on the rate of transmission, but we can continue to vaccinate people and hopefully, we can pull that number down to single digits,” Browning said. “I think, right now, we’re leveled off pretty well. We’re seeing, on average, between three and five a day at the most, and then occasionally, we’ll get a big day at nine and 10, but generally speaking, that number’s between three and five a day.”
Browning attributes the case drops to more people having had the virus, vaccines and people going outside more and more as the season becomes warmer.
Browning said vaccination numbers — at least as far as the Health Department is concerned — are down significantly as well. He said other facilities around the county, such as pharmacies, have been providing vaccinations, which he has no account of.
“We’re seeing that number drop quite a bit,” Browning said. “As a matter of fact, I’ve had so much vaccine left over that we’ve canceled the prime doses that the state has given us and just used what we had left over, except for some Pfizer that I picked up today — not much, but a little bit of Pfizer. We’re not seeing a whole lot get vaccinated.”
A vaccination clinic will be held at the Logan County Resource Center (old 84 Lumber) at Peach Creek from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a testing clinic at the same location from noon-5 p.m. Friday.
For more information about getting tested or vaccinated, the Logan County Health Department can be contacted by calling 304-792-8630. Residents may also pre-register for a vaccine on the web at http://dhhr.wv.gov.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 6,965 active cases of COVID-19 statewide as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Over the previous 24 hours, 177 of those cases were received for a 4.66% daily positivity rate.
There have been 151,848 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 2,662 deaths. Three of those deaths were recorded over the previous 24 hours.
For vaccines, 701,815 total first-dose vaccines have been administered with 561,927 West Virginians fully vaccinated.