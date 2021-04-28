Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.