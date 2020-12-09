LOGAN — As of Tuesday afternoon, Logan County has 119 active cases of COVID-19, with 1,173 cumulative recorded cases, 1,001 recoveries and 53 deaths.
That active count is down a bit from the day before, when the county had a new high of 136 active cases. Out of the active cases right now, there are 16 people hospitalized.
Logan County’s numbers have remained mostly steady over the past week. Last Tuesday, there were 112 active cases in the county, with 1,097 cumulative cases, meaning that 76 new cases have been recorded in a week’s time.
There have been two additional deaths recorded over that week span, though, as last Tuesday, the deceased count was 51.
As planned, beginning Monday, Dec. 7, the three middle schools in Logan County began operating under a four-day in-person instruction model instead of two, joining the elementary schools, which started doing so in November. As long as the county stays green, yellow or gold on the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 education map, the county plans to transition the high schools into the four-day model on Jan. 4.
As of the WVDE’s most recent Saturday update of the map, Logan County is in the yellow, denoting a positive rate of 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000. Several counties near Logan, including Mingo, Boone, Wyoming and Wayne, are in the red, the map’s highest category.
The story is different on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s most recent update of their daily county alert system map. Logan County is gold on that map, while Mingo and Wayne are red, and Boone and Wyoming are orange.
The story is also different on Harvard University’s COVID risk levels map, where every county in West Virginia except one — Webster — is in the red.
Statewide, there have been 57,060 cumulative cases of COVID-19 recorded as of Tuesday, with 19,677 current active cases and 932 reported over the previous 24 hours. The daily positivity rate is 6.14% and there have been 870 deaths, with 29 reported over the previous 24 hours.
The Logan County Health Department will conduct free testing at the following locations this week:
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday: Logan County Resource Center (Old 84 Lumber), 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek
- 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday: Man Fire Dept. Admin Building, 110 North Bridge St., Man
- 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday: LEASA, 511 Dingess St., Logan
- noon-4 p.m. Saturday: Main Island Creek Fire Dept., 8 Firehouse Road, Omar
For more information, call 304-792-8630.