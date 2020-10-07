LOGAN — The active number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Logan County continues to hover just below the 100 mark, but health officials still worry after a dramatic spike over the summer.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 80 active cases of coronavirus in the county, with 15 of those cases currently hospitalized. That’s out of 677 cumulative cases that have been recorded since March 25, and out of that, 555 are considered recovered and 42 are deceased.
Logan County’s daily active case count has generally hovered between the 75-95 range since dropping below 100 in mid-September. Prior to then, the county faced one of the sharpest outbreaks anywhere in the state, beginning July 6 with mostly travel-related cases and topping over 200 active cases in mid-August after outbreaks were reported at two county healthcare facilities.
“It’s up and down,” said Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning. “Some days are good, some days are bad. It’s just up and down, you never know what you’re going to get. I think we’re going to in this — it’s going to be like this — and we’re going to have to live with what it is and do the best that we can at social distancing and proper precautions. It’s really hard to determine which way we’re going to go here.”
The Logan County Health Department offers free testing at the old 84 Lumber site at Peach Creek from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each Wednesday. Although the cases have remained below 100, Browning says he still has concerns, urging citizens to take precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks to prevent it from climbing again.
“It feels like we’re yo-yoing right now — one day is good, one day is bad,” Browning said. “I hope it (case count) doesn’t go up, but I’m thinking it’s going to yo-yo. I’m thinking some days, we’re going to have a little higher active and then we’ll go a few days and be able to remove some of the actives and bring it down, but I’m hoping that it doesn’t continue to climb.”
In other news from the Logan County Health Department, annual flu shots are now being offered by appointment. To make an appointment or inquire about other COVID-19 or health-related questions, call 304-792-8630.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education’s Saturday, Oct. 3, update of their color-coded school activity alert map, Logan County was listed as green, which is the lowest level on the map, indicating a less than 3% county positivity rate. Just one day before on Oct. 2, however, 32 employees of Logan County Schools were quarantined, and Chapmanville Regional High School operated on a remote basis only that day due to lateness of a student testing positive and the inability to complete contact tracing.
CRHS resumed in-person instruction under the county’s “blended learning” model on Monday, Oct. 5.
The color-coded WVDE map has received a significant amount of criticism from both the education community and public alike, with critics claiming it is being manipulated so certain activities can be allowed. On Sept. 29, the West Virginia Education Association announced its plans to file an injunction in Kanawha County Circuit Court against the map in favor of one that favors national health experts.
“Our members have watched the constant manipulation of the map,” reads a statement from WVEA President Dale Lee. “As each rendition failed to provide the desired result sought by our state leaders, additional changes were made. The map manipulation has gone on long enough. Citizens and educators have lost confidence and trust that the changes made to the map are in the interest of safety and public health.”
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there have been a total of 16,936 cases of the coronavirus recorded statewide as of Tuesday. Of those, 4,330 are active and there have been 364 deaths.