LOGAN — Current active cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Logan County remain above the 300 mark this week, with 311 recorded as of Monday evening.
Cumulatively, Logan County has had 2,317 cases recorded since its first case on March 25, 2020, with 1,942 recovered and 64 deceased. There were 33 patients in the hospital as of Monday’s count.
Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning says he is hopeful that number will begin to drop some over next month. He said the steady surge in cases the county has seen this month is likely a result of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
“I’m hopeful that our numbers will start to come back down and we’ll get those numbers, within a month, to a — I don’t know, there’s no better number — but to a much lower number,” Browning said, “and then I’m hopeful that the more the vaccine gets out to people that we’ll see a steady decline. I’m hopeful of that.”
Last Thursday and Friday, vaccination clinics for ages 65 and older were held at the Logan County Resource Center at the old 84 Lumber site at Peach Creek. A day later, a healthcare worker/65 and older vaccination clinic was held at the Willie Akers Arena/Logan Fieldhouse.
Browning said approximately 650 individuals were vaccinated between Thursday and Friday, and approximately 440 on Saturday. Statewide, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a total number of 169,227 of first doses of vaccine have been administered, with 43,648 people having received both doses so far.
West Virginia currently ranks as one of the highest states in the nation in vaccine administration.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 24,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, with 1,139 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 7.02% daily positivity rate. There have been 116,978 cumulative cases recorded statewide, with 1,928 deaths.
Logan County was red on the WVDHHR’s daily county alert system map as of Tuesday.