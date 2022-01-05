LOGAN — Currently active cases of COVID-19 in Logan County shot up to over 200 over the weekend, indicating that the county is facing a winter surge like other parts of the state and nation.
As of Monday afternoon, Logan County currently has 219 active cases of the virus, according to the county health department. Fifty-eight new cases were added Monday and one new death, a 78-year-old woman, was recorded. Nineteen Logan Countians are hospitalized.
Overall, Logan County has recorded a total of 6,682 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began nearly two years ago with 147 deaths.
Just four days into the new year, West Virginia is up to nearly 16,000 currently active cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Active cases have risen steadily since dropping to a three-month low of 4,500 on Nov. 25. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 15,911 currently active cases statewide, bringing the daily positivity rate to a whopping 20.74%.
A majority of West Virginia counties — including Logan — are currently red on the WVDHHR county alert map. Nine counties are orange, three are yellow, and three — Calhoun, Tucker and Pendleton — are green, the map’s lowest indicator.
Logan County has a positivity rate of 11.98%, according to the map.
Over the past seven days, Logan County’s most infected age group were those ages 61-70, accounting for 16.16% of all cases. Coming in second were those ages 51-60, who made up 14.65% of cases. Women outnumbered men 56% to 44%.
Logan County’s vaccination rate, 62.6% of its population, remained unchanged from last week. It’s still slightly better than the state’s overall rate of 61.1%, and significantly better than neighboring Mingo County, of which only 36% of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Mingo and Morgan counties are tied for the lowest vaccination rate in the state.