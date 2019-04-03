CHARLESTON - If you follow murder trials in West Virginia, it's not uncommon to read something like, "The trial was delayed as prosecutors awaited the results of the autopsy from the state crime lab."
Despite working six, sometimes seven, days a week performing an average eight autopsies a day, the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner still struggles to produce reports in a timely manner thanks to a combination of understaffing and tight quarters.
However, officials are optimistic that new legislative approval to increase salaries for the highly sought after forensic pathologists will help the office reach their goals of timeliness.
The path of an autopsy
In an ideal work environment, an official autopsy report still takes some time to complete, explained Matt Izzo, director of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer.
Forensic pathologists complete the physical autopsy first. Slemp said those physical findings are done within 72 hours on average, as the office prioritizes returning loved ones back to their families. This is also when a preliminary death certificate is issued.
The next steps are determined on a case-by-case basis, but can include sending away a toxicology test or awaiting in-house results, working with police investigators and medical investigators. Then all of that is analyzed by the forensic pathologist and put in the final report.
Slemp said they sometimes get asked why the forensic pathologist needs to do the final report.
"If you have a heart attack, you want the physician that treated you and worked with you firsthand to be the one putting the information in your medical records and determining what the next steps for you are," Slemp said. "It's similar. The forensic pathologist has the expertise to put all the information together and to be accurate."
The pathologist will also be the one to testify to the information in court.
At the office in West Virginia, three pathologists are currently doing the work of six. Working with an average 20 cases a day, Izzo said pathologists spend most of their time performing autopsies and have less time to work on reports.
"That's why we need to add pathologists and support staff," Izzo said. "All of the other staff in this building work to support the forensic pathologists."
This past session, the Legislature approved increasing the staff of the office from 47 full-time positions to 70, including increasing the number of forensic pathologists from six to eight.
The Legislature also approved increasing the salaries of the forensic pathologists, bringing the number up to the national average. The increase will take effect in July.
Izzo said West Virginia historically has been among the bottom in salaries for forensic pathologists, which makes it extremely hard to recruit. He said they had success in getting candidates to the state, but the salary was always the sticking point that sent them elsewhere.
Being able to recruit is important, as an average of just 25 people graduate from forensic pathologist fellowships nationwide each year. Last year, there were only 17, Izzo said. There is also a growing need, with 40 percent of the 500 working forensic pathologists entering retirement age.
The amount of work is also going to continue to increase. The amount of cases the chief medical examiner's office handles each year has doubled in just a few years, mainly due to the drug epidemic. Izzo said the trend line is showing no signs of slowing down.
Izzo said it takes a special person with a passion for their work and public service to be a forensic pathologist. After completing medical school, it's easy to understand why many chose to not continue the additional training and make more money as a result.
Those who do finish the 16-year training do so because they enjoy puzzle solving, plus it's something new every day and it's rewarding, Izzo said.
"We work for science and truth," Izzo said. "We are here to find answers for families and, especially in criminal cases, tell the story of the decedent."
The facilities
The first step toward timeliness is staffing, but the office is also working toward a long-term goal of finding a new place to call home.
The current space in Charleston's West End used to be an office supply store that was converted into the morgue. As Izzo said and a tour confirmed, the office is bursting at the seams.
Cubicles are being built in the already small lobby, and the only conference room also had to be transformed into office space. Records boxes neatly line the cubicles upstairs, and even more desks are being added into already "cozy" - as Izzo said he likes to call it - rooms.
When the office moved to the West End from the West Virginia State Police headquarters because of mold some years back, though he wasn't there, Izzo said the space probably served its purpose. But with the ever-expanding caseload, the office is reaching its breaking point.
"A modernization of our building and our technology would lead to modernization in our turnaround time," Izzo said. "It would also help us recruit."
None of this is to say the office is not producing quality work. The toxicology lab was the first in the country to find a test for deadly opioids like fentanyl, beating even the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The office serves a vital public health service, as well. The office investigates death trends, which is important for determining what aspects of health need to be addressed. Nearly all of the overdose statistics come from the research done by the chief medical examiner.
Slemp said the office also works with many community partners in order to make things run more smoothly.
One partner is the Marshall University Forensic Science School. Izzo said the office will meet with the school in May to discuss DNA testing. The state currently sends DNA to Texas for testing, utilizing a free service that takes 19 months to return. The university may be able to provide the service in a cost-effective and timely manner.
Both Izzo and Slemp said they were appreciative of the legislative support so far and hope to continue working to address the issues at the office.