The new Advance Auto Parts store at the Fountain Place Mall — located at 85 Norman Morgan Boulevard, Logan — officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Nov. 5. The store replaces the old Advance Auto location at Stollings. From left, Rocky Adkins, Logan County administrator; Russell Saunders, SWVCTC; P.D. Clemens; Danny Godby, Logan County Commission president; Danny Ellis, Logan County Commission; Debrina Williams, executive director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce; Bruce Nelson, general manager of Advance Auto Parts; Serafino Nolletti, Logan mayor; Jay Mullins; Ken Lee; Stephanie Podunavac; Jenny Vance; Derrick Lester; Nick Nash; Amber Miller-Belcher; and Jeremy Farley.
