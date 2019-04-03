LOGAN - Jennifer Stillwell, a U.S. history and AP (advanced placement) history teacher at Logan High School, spoke at the regularly-scheduled meeting of the Logan County Board of Education last Thursday, March 28, to discuss a proposed African-American history course at the school.
"For the past two years, I've had students approach me to bring back this class," Stillwell said.
She says that when she was in high school, which was over a decade ago, she took the course as an elective her senior year and won the African-American Studies award upon graduation. Now that the course has been gone for years, students and student groups such as the Believing All is Possible (BAPS) have requested it be brought back.
Stillwell presented the board with some proposed standards for what the class would offer.
"I know there is public reluctance, but we really have created some standards that are very similar to what West Virginia has to offer," she said.
A junior and senior elective, the class is described as a "conceptually driven course that introduces students to the exploration and rich history and culture of African Americans and their contributions made to U.S. history." The standards for the class are organized around five strands: history, geography and environmental literacy, economics and finances, civics and government, and culture.
The members of the LCBOE did not offer any comments on the proposal at the meeting, but the class standards were included as part of their agenda packet.
