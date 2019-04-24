Logan Banner
CHARLESTON Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office will be involved in this weekend's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by partnering with Logan County Sheriff's Department along with other law enforcement and substance abuse prevention groups across West Virginia.
A representative from the Attorney General's Office will assist the Logan County Sheriff's Department in staffing a take back site Saturday, April 27, at Walmart, 77 Norman Morgan Blvd. in Logan.
The Attorney General's Office also will coordinate with Capitol Police and the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety for a two-day take back location Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, at the State Capitol in Charleston.
"Our office fully supports National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to ensure that unwanted and unused medications are properly disposed," Morrisey said. "Unwanted, unused or expired medications all too often fall into the wrong hands. Safe disposal of medications is a crucial step in limiting supply and ending senseless death in West Virginia."
State employees can drop off their prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, at the Division of Protective Services Office located in Building 1, Room 152-A. Medications collected Friday will be turned over to DEA.
Collections will resume at the State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, near the East Rotunda along California Avenue.
The DEA spearheads Drug Take Back Day, which was initially launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug take back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.