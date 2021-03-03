CHARLESTON — A representative from the attorney general’s office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues.
Kyle Lovern, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events:
- March 9: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — M&R Restaurant, 7520 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
- March 11: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Bradshaw Town Hall, Buchanan Avenue, Bradshaw
- March 16: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Hot Cup Coffee Shop, 201 Stratton St., Logan
- March 18: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chamber of the Two Virginias, 618 Bland St., Bluefield
- March 23: 10 a.m. to noon — Kermit Town Hall, Main St., Kermit
- March 25: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St., Chapmanville
- March 29: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Harless Recreational Center, 202 Larry Joe Harless Drive, Gilbert
- March 31: 11 a.m. to noon — Wyoming County Library, 155 Park St., Pineville
For more information, call 304-993-9106.