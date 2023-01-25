Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN COUNTY — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey made several stops in Logan County Monday, where he addressed the Logan County Commission and toured area businesses.

Morrissey’s first stop was in Boone County, where he spoke with law enforcement about the several opioid settlements that have been awarded to West Virginia so far, the most recent being one from Walgreens in the amount of $83 million. Once he made it into Logan County, he then addressed the Logan County Commission during their regular session.

