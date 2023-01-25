Logan County Commission President Diana Barnette and Appalachian Outpost co-owner, left, gives West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey a tour of one of the property’s trail cabins on Monday, Jan. 23.
Logan County Commission President Diana Barnette and Appalachian Outpost co-owner, right, gives West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey a tour of one of the property's trail cabins on Monday, Jan. 23.
Logan County Commission President Diana Barnette and Appalachian Outpost co-owner, left, gives West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey a tour of one of the property’s trail cabins on Monday, Jan. 23.
Logan County Commission President Diana Barnette and Appalachian Outpost co-owner, right, gives West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey a tour of one of the property's trail cabins on Monday, Jan. 23.
LOGAN COUNTY — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey made several stops in Logan County Monday, where he addressed the Logan County Commission and toured area businesses.
Morrissey’s first stop was in Boone County, where he spoke with law enforcement about the several opioid settlements that have been awarded to West Virginia so far, the most recent being one from Walgreens in the amount of $83 million. Once he made it into Logan County, he then addressed the Logan County Commission during their regular session.
“We’re talking a lot about the opioid settlements and trying to ensure that the counties know of the opportunities that are ahead for them and also ensure that the money is let on the target,” Morrissey said. “We want to make sure that this money is spent well and that people get better in the head and the heart.”
Morrissey said that just two weeks ago, the West Virginia Memorandum of Understanding Agreement between the counties, municipalities, and the state was approved by the courts.
“That’s a pretty big deal because it now allows us to go forward with the next step to make sure that we can follow the articles of incorporation for the foundation, the bylaws, and so we’re getting together with the representatives of the counties and cities this week and I’m hopeful that we can move full speed ahead to be able to start to have the structure ahead, which then leads to the resources getting out into communities that are most hard-hit by the opioid epidemic,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey said that overall, the settlements are in the $1 billion range currently.
“We’re going to be over a billion when it’s all said and done, but now the key is how to spend the money wisely and not just throw it down into the black hole,” Morrissey said.
Morrissey then visited some area business sites, one of which was 229 Stratton: The Gore Building, which is located in downtown Logan in the former National Bank of Logan. Another spot he visited was the Appalachian Outpost, co-owned by County Commission President Diana Barnette, where he toured The Broken Axle restaurant and one of the trail cabins on-site.
“This is amazing what’s going on,” Morrissey said. “I’m thrilled to be able to see this economic vibrancy and when you can connect it to the great outdoors and the trail, I just think there’s so many positive things going on in Logan County, and that word has to get out.”