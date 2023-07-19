Mountwest Community and Technical College President Josh Baker, right, and West Virginia University of Parkersburg President Torie Jackson sign an articulation agreement between the two institutions on Thursday at the Mountwest Community and Technical College Campus in Huntington.
Mountwest Community and Technical College and West Virginia University of Parkersburg officials join together after the signing of an articulation agreement between the two institutions on July 13, 2023, at the Mountwest Community and Technical College Campus in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The presidents of Mountwest Community and Technical College and West Virginia University at Parkersburg on Thursday signed an articulation agreement that allows students who have completed an associate’s degree at MCTC to earn a bachelor’s degree at WVU-P in an additional two years.
MCTC President Josh Baker and Torie Jackson, president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, signed the articulation agreement at Mountwest in Huntington. The agreement, which is a two-plus-two agreement between the institutions, will allow students who have completed an Associate of Applied Science degree at Mountwest to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervisory Management through West Virginia University at Parkersburg in an additional two years.