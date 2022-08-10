LOGAN — The Logan County Commission recently reapproved its yearly municipal site plan agreement with the AirMedCare Network, which provides the Air Evac Lifeteam medical helicopter service to Logan County residents.
Commissioners had already previously approved the site plan for the year, but the documents were signed during the commission’s most recent regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. This year, the commission has paid about $167,000 — averaging about $5 per resident — for the service.
Under the commission’s agreement, which began about seven years ago, residents of Logan County do not have to pay a cent for a helicopter flight if they require medical helicopter transport from Logan County or in several other surrounding counties, such as Boone, Mingo, Lincoln, Wyoming, Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, and Pike County, Kentucky.
Additionally, Logan County residents are eligible for a reduced rate of $45 per year — down from $85 for regular citizens and $65 for senior citizens — if they want to upgrade to a premium plan, which includes nationwide coverage.
“Any Logan County resident who is flown by one of our companies, one of our services, receives no out-of-pocket expenses,” said Marty Hurley, program director of Logan’s Air Evac 85, “so if you’re flown to Charleston, Huntington, Pikeville, out of Logan County, or if you’re picked up in one of the counties that are listed in the membership to any hospital, you do not receive any out-of-pocket expenses. We do bill the insurance as appropriate, but nothing comes out of the pocket of the customer, the patient or their family.”
Hurley said the additional eight counties were included as part of the agreement because they are common areas for local travel.
“The county commission wanted us to do that (so) that local travel would be included if people are out recreating or driving into these other counties,” Hurley said. “Also, the counties that have the major hospitals that we may be flown out of into other places are included, such as CAMC, Cabell, St. Mary’s and Pikeville Medical Center.”
Hurley said that up to 1,500 patients have been flown out of Logan County since the municipal site plan agreement began several years back. Logan County’s Air Evac base itself was introduced in April 2009.
Hurley noted that Logan County patients who are given a flight may sometimes receive a bill anyway due to a glitch in the system.
“We’ve had a glitch that if a patient’s address is a post office box, they will sometimes get a bill,” Hurley said, “but all you have to do is call and explain that you’re a Logan County resident, or call me, and we will take care of that for you. If you’re a Logan County resident, you shouldn’t pay anything out of pocket.”
To contact the Air Evac 85 base, call 304-752-6142. Hurley may be contacted at 304-687-1885.