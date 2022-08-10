Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

An AirEvac LifeTeam helicopter flies over Logan on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan County Commission recently reapproved its yearly municipal site plan agreement with the AirMedCare Network, which provides the Air Evac Lifeteam medical helicopter service to Logan County residents.

Commissioners had already previously approved the site plan for the year, but the documents were signed during the commission’s most recent regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. This year, the commission has paid about $167,000 — averaging about $5 per resident — for the service.

