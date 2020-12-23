LOGAN — The Logan County Commission presented a proclamation honoring outgoing commissioner Willie Akers during his final regular session Thursday, Dec. 17.
A graduate of the former Mullens High School in Wyoming County, Akers came to Logan County around 1961 after playing for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team from 1957 through 1960. He played alongside basketball legend Jerry West, advancing the team to a No. 1 ranking in the 1958 season.
During his 25 years as a basketball coach at Logan High School, he led the Wildcats boys basketball team to four AAA state championship titles — 1964, 1977, 1978 and 1983. He also had a few state runners-up titles under his belt, including 1963 and 1979.
Logan High School’s gymnasium is officially named the Willie Akers Arena.
In addition to coaching, Akers was a teacher and later administrator at Logan High School. After leaving LHS in 1983, he worked for Logan County Schools in several capacities, including as an assistant superintendent.
Akers was sworn into the Logan County Commission on March 10, 1998. Now 83, Akers chose not to run for another six-year term.
Reading the proclamation in his honor during the commission’s regular session Dec. 17, Logan County Commission President Danny Godby praised Akers for his efforts in “moving Logan County forward in the areas of infrastructure, including water, wastewater, roads, housing, development, tourism, growth and broadband development,” as well as for being a supporter and advocate of youth sports and community activities.
Godby also presented Akers with a plaque.
“I’ve known Willie since I was a young kid,” Godby said. “Back in 1968, I was coaching basketball at Sharples High School. I had just signed with the Cincinnati Reds and played a year of professional ball. Back then, we didn’t make that kind of money, we had to work in the off season like these guys do today. I had the pleasure of meeting Willie — such a helpful gentleman, and he understood the situation I was going through.
“I learned valuable lessons from Willie down through the years,” Godby added. “I noticed his humility as he spoke to groups, as he was interviewed. Willie is a down-to-Earth person. He’s had a lot of successes.”
Godby noted the recent completion of phase four of the Harts Water Project, which finally gave area residents potable drinking water, as just one example of Akers’ desire to better Logan County.
“We want to see our county thrive and rise to great stature and through people like Willie Akers, we were fortunate to do that,” Godby said, “and I’d like to welcome Mrs. (Diana) Barnette, and I know that she has the same types of feelings about the rise within community as well. God bless you, coach. It’s a pleasure to work with you.”
Commissioner Danny Ellis said he first saw Akers in 1963 when his father brought him to the Logan Fieldhouse to watch Logan play Chapmanville. A former member of the Logan County Board of Education at the same time Akers was assistant superintendent, Ellis called Akers “one of the best people I’ve ever had the privilege to work with.”
“I’ve traveled around, I’ve met lots of people — and I don’t know how many times I’ve been asked, ‘Do you know Willie Akers?’ Hey, everywhere I went, people knew Willie Akers, because he’s probably one of the best-known men around West Virginia, and I can certainly vouch for that, and I’m proud to call Willie my friend,” Ellis said
Ellis said his older brother, Ted — a Chapmanville coaching legend who died in February — thought a lot of Akers despite their town sports rivalries, characterizing both men as “tough competitors.”
LCBOE President Jeremy Farley, who works for the commission under the PIECES Coalition, said Akers is “one of the most open-minded” people he knows.
”I didn’t have the same privilege to watch Coach in the heyday of Logan basketball or even when we was a teacher or when he worked for the school system, but I’ve always heard really good things,” Farley said. “I didn’t know Mr. Akers until I came to work here in the City of Logan, and I have to tell you that it’s one of the privileges of my life to get to know Mr. Akers, not only as a commissioner, but I consider him to be my friend, and he’s given me some great advice over the last years, and one of the things I can really say about Mr. Akers and the Akers family is that he loves Logan. He loves Logan County.”
Akers’ successor, Barnette, also reflected on his coaching career.
“I’ve known Willie for a long time,” Barnette said. “I actually graduated in 1980, so I was there for all those awesome games and championships. It was amazing, an amazing time to be in high school with coach Akers leading it on. I’m just honored that I can take over for him.”
In other news from the Dec. 17 commission meeting, several justice and community services grants were approved:
- Logan County Prosecutor’s Office VOCA Grant, $52,407
- Logan County Sheriff’s Department VOCA Grant, $38,532
- Task Force JAG Grant, $45,000
- Logan County Sheriff’s Department JAG Grant, $30,000
- Day Report SIEEP Grant, $250,000
Commissioners also approved:
- Appointment of Chad Akers and Eric Dalton to the Logan County Development Authority board, with terms expiring in December 2023
- Employment of Shana Thompson as an assistant prosecuting attorney
- Employment of Opal Hiroskey as a victim services senior specialist and Baylee Lawson as a victim services specialist
- Payment of $36,391.62 to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and $29,100 to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office for reimbursement of officers’ salaries through JAG Grant Awards
- Logan County Sheriff’s Department lease agreement with LEASA for satellite office at Harts Creek and lease agreement with Man Fire Department for satellite office at Man
- Funding for the Logan County Housing Authority
The next regular meeting of the Logan County Commission is set for 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4. The meeting will be held virtually due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Logan County.