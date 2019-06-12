HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Allegiant Air on Thursday began its summer travel season with a new, nonstop flight from Huntington Tri-State Airport to the Florida panhandle, the airline announced in a news release.
To celebrate this new service to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $69 on limited flights for a short time.
The new seasonal flights will operate twice weekly in June on Sundays and Thursdays, three days a week in July on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and back to twice weekly in August on Sundays and Thursdays, according to Allegiant's website.
Allegiant said in the release that seats and dates are limited and $69 fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by June 9, 2019, for travel by Aug. 11, 2019.
Allegiant added that fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice, and optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.
With the addition of this new route to the Florida Panhandle, Allegiant now serves five cities from Huntington Tri-State Airport. The others are Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and St. Pete/Clearwater, Orlando/Sanford and Punta Gorda, all in Florida.
For more information on flight days, times and fares, including details, optional services and baggage fees, visit Allegiant.com.