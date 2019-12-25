Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia has been on the rise in Logan County.
On Oct. 19, Man native Chad Story held a 5K walk/run through South Man to raise awareness and money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Logan native Robby Queen has been named the new public policy manager of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter.
Now, leaders of the organization are trying to start another support group in the Logan area, which it used to have, according to Sharon Rotenberry, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. Rotenberry and Queen were in downtown Logan on Monday, Dec. 9, talking to a few individuals who could head such a group.
A permanent support group would bring a new level of accessibility to southern West Virginia, expanding on walks, awareness campaigns, health fairs, caregiver classes and other activities. Even with the hopes of a support group, the organization already offers services and support in all 55 counties.
“We service all the counties, so if someone calls and needs something, we make sure they get it,” Rotenberry said. “It doesn’t matter what their ZIP code is.”
Services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are wide, and all of them are free. These include education services like care and support, understanding of Alzheimer’s and dementia, knowing the 10 warning signs and responding to behaviors when a family member has a disease.
“Alzheimer’s is the largest form of dementia, but not all dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, and we work with people who have been diagnosed with those,” Rotenberry said.
There is also a 24/7 helpline that may be called 365 days a year at 800-272-3900. Callers who use the line will be greeted by a licensed professional who will offer services like answering questions, helping in a crisis situation, providing more information to those who have just been diagnosed and so forth. If a client wishes, a person from the chapter will follow up later.
According to the Alzheimer’s Organization, more than 38,000 West Virginians are currently diagnosed with the disease. According to Rotenberry, West Virginia is what is referred to as a “neurological desert,” meaning there aren’t enough of the proper medical professionals in the state needed to tend to conditions like Alzheimer’s.
Free training is available to anyone interested in becoming involved with the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter. Visit www.alz.org/wv or email wvinfo@alz.org.